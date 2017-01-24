Police Locate Two-Year-Old Allegedly Kidnapped By Father

Police in Mason County located and secured the missing 2-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her father.

Mark Saporita-Fargo, a 47-year-old man from Mason County, was due to in court Tuesday morning for a trial concerning a criminal sexual conduct charge from an alleged event on Halloween in 2014 involving a teenager.

Saporita-Fargo had been living in Alabama and was extradited back to Michigan six to eight months ago according to the County Prosecutor.

Since then he bonded out of jail and under the supervision of a 3rd party agency, allowed to visit his daughter, who was in foster care in Muskegon.

On Monday Saporita-Fargo had been allowed an unsupervised visit, not the first time, but this time he didn’t bring his daughter, two-year-old Hailey Hunter-Rose Fargo, back when the visit was over.

Police were notified at 4pm and circulated images of both Saporita-Fargo and his daughter.

Saporita-Fargo is well known to Mason County police and they began investigated and visiting his family.

This investigation lead police to someone helping Saporita-Fargo, 50-year-old Jeffery Miller.

Tuesday morning a citizen in Hillsdale County, near the town of Montgomery, MI, which is near the state line, called the Hillsdale Dispatch saying they thought they saw Hailey and one of the men.

MSP Troopers and County Deputies responded and located Saporita-Fargo and Hailey safe.

Hailey was taken by police to the hospital for a checkup before being returned to foster care.

Saporita-Fargo was taken into custody in Hillsdale County before being brought back to Mason County.

He faces the original charge of Criminal Sexual Conduct, as well as charges of conspiracy to commit unlawful imprisonment, and the county prosecutor said he was pursuing charges of absconding.

As of Tuesday afternoon the Mason County Sheriff says Miller has been located and taken into Custody without incident.