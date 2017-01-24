Minnesota Governor Collapses During State of the State Address Monday Night

Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton’s 2017 State of the State address was cut short Monday night when he collapsed on the Senate Floor.

Dayton turns 70 this Thursday, had been speaking for more than 30 minutes and was near the end of his speech when the incident happened.

Since it was near the end of the governor’s speech, he did get the cover most of the topics he wished to, but the collapse did cut the part the governor wanted to spend most of the speech short – health care.

A statement from the Governor’s Chief of Staff Monday night said Dayton quickly recovered, walked out of the capitol, and returned home.

EMS Crews met the governor at home and performed a routine check.

He spent the evening with his son and grandson, and he will return to work as normal on Tuesday.