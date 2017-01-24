Texas Man Arrested in Wexford County for Allegedly Manufacturing Meth

A wellness check in Wexford County led to the arrest of a Texas man for allegedly manufacturing meth.

It started on Saturday when troopers from the Cadillac post where dispatched to assist the Department of Human Services with a wellness check on a 5-year-old boy living with his mother and her boyfriend in a cabin at Vacation Lanes in Cadillac.

No one came to the door of the cabin.

A short time later troopers stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation and found the boy and his mother.

Troopers received a call from dispatch while on the stop that a witness saw the boyfriend, 32-year-old Levi Dougherty dump trash at Vacation Lanes that may contain items used to make meth.

Troopers returned to the cabins and say they found a duffle bag in the dumpter that contained items that could be used to make meth.

Doughtery was found later that day walking along M-55 near M-115 and was arrested.

TNT was called in to help search the cabin and found materials used to manufacture meth, including three “one-pot” meth labs.

Doughtery has been charged with manufacturing meth and maintaining a drug house.

The investigation is still ongoing.