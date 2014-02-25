Parental Kidnapping – Haily Hunter-Rose Fargo and Mark Alan Saporita-Fargo

From the Mason County Sheriff’s Department: Parental Kidnapping

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Mason/Oceana County Dispatch at (231)869-5858. Refer all information to D/Sgt Tom Posma.

MISSING:

HAILEY HUNTER-ROSE FARGO, White female, Date of Birth 02/25/2014 with white blonde hair, 37” tall and weighing 32 pounds

LAST SEEN WEARING:

White, red and silver bow on the side of her head, Minnie Mouse shirt with black

ruffles on the bottom, black pants and Elsa Frozen shoes

CIRCUMSTANCES:

Hailey is under the jurisdiction of the Mason County Probate Court and is in

foster care in Muskegon MI—with her biological father, MARK ALAN SAPORITA-

FARGO, white male, Date of Birth 12/20/1969, 6’01”, 200 pounds—having unsupervised parenting time on Monday from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM. Authorities were notified shortly after 4:00 PM that SAPORITA-FARGO failed to return his daughter to foster care. SAPORITA-FARGO is currently out on bond for a CSC charge and is scheduled for a jury trial on 01/24/2017.

POSSIBLE VEHICLE:

SAPORITA-FARGO may be in a black passenger vehicle (possibly a Ford Taurus)—however the make and model cannot be confirmed at this time.