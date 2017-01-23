Boyne City Teacher Under Administrative Review Over Political Tweet

A tweet comparing President Donald Trump’s inauguration to two of America’s deadliest tragedies sent out from the Twitter account of Boyne City High School Social Studies teacher and baseball coach Mark Pontoni is under administrative review tonight.

School superintendent Pat Little says the review will try and determine if the tweet violates district policy and the district’s contract with its teachers.

The tweet in question was sent out Friday afternoon at 3:14 and says: “@realDonald Trump where? Not in America. Jan 20, 2017 is worse than Pearl Harbor and 9/11 combined. And it ain’t even close.”

President Trump was inaugurated Friday at noon on the steps of the nation’s Capitol.

There is no word on how long the administrative review will take.