RECALL – Sierra Nevada Brewing Recalls Select Bottles Over Concerns of Broken Glass

We have another recall to share with you.

Sierra Nevada Brewing, the California based beer company, has announced a recall of a select varieties of 12oz bottles because they may contain pieces of glass.

According to Sierra Nevada, the problem happened at their brewery in North Carolina, which produces beer for midwest, south, and east coast states, including Michigan.

Inspections at the brewery detected that a limited number of the bottles have a flaw that can allow small pieces of glass to break off and possible fall into the bottle.

So far Sierra Nevada says they have not received any reports of illnesses or injuries related to the affected bottles.

The company says they have stopped distributing all impacted beer. They are working with distributors to remove the beer from store shelves.

Consumers who have purchased beer within the scope of this recall are eligible for full refunds of the purchase price and are advised not to drink it and to dispose of the beer.