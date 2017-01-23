Chronic Wasting Disease Found in Two Mecosta County Deer

Chronic Wasting Disease was found in two deer taken from Mecosta County last week.

CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk and moose.

The deer, two does, were from a deer farm in Mecosta County.

This is the second time the disease has been found in a farmed deer facility in Michigan. In 2008, a white-tailed deer from a Kent County deer farm tested positive.

Samples from the two deer were submitted for testing as a part of MDARD’s mandatory CWD surveillance program. All farmed deer facilities licensed with the Michigan DNR must participate in this program.

As part of the response to finding the disease in the deer, the farm has been quarantined. Additionally other deer farms in a 15-mile radius will undergo audits and increased surveillance testing.

And there will be a mandatory deer check for any harvested deer in a nine-township area around the farm.

An informational meeting for deer farmers is scheduled for:

Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at 7 p.m.

Big Rapids Holiday Inn

1005 Perry Avenue, Big Rapids, Michigan 49307

In May 2015, CWD was found in a free-ranging deer in Ingham County. Since then, the DNR has tested nearly 12,000 free-ranging deer for CWD; nine deer have tested positive in Ingham and Clinton counties.