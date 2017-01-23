Mount Pleasant Man Dies As a Result of Crash in Isabella County

A Mount Pleasant man died as a result of a traffic crash in Isabella County over the weekend.

It happened on Saturday at the intersection of M-20 and Winn Road in Isabella County at approximately 9:30 in the morning.

According to the sheriff — a car driven by 96-year-old John Gage of Mt Pleasant pulled into the path of another vehicle on M-20.

At the time Gage was complaining of arm pain was taken to McLaren Hospital in Mt Pleasant before being transferred to Covenant Health Care in Saginaw.

A followup from the sheriff’s office found that Gage died at the hospital as a result of a medical issue brought on by the accident.

No one else was injured in the crash.