Multiple Agencies Respond to Fire in Missaukee County

Units were called to a garage fire in Missaukee County Monday afternoon.

Merrit Area Fire Department and two additional departments were called to the fire on South Nelson Road in Missaukee County’s Butterfield near 11am on Monday.

911-Dispatch received the call of a garage fire in close proximity to a home. While enroute fire units were called and told the house was starting to burn as well.

Clam Union Township units arrived on scene to the find the garage on fire and the siding of the house was melting.

Units put out the siding of the house and kept the house protected while additional units from Merrit, Clam Union, and Lake Missaukee units arrived and began fighting the garage fire.

The garage was not occupied at the time of the fire, but there were people in the home.

According to the fire department, a man had been working on a vehicle in the garage earlier in the morning, but had gone into the house. When he came back out to the garage it was full om smoke.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.