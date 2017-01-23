Police Investigate Inmate’s Death in Clare County Jail
An investigation is underway in Clare County after an inmate was found deceased.
Saturday morning Corrections Officers were called to the jail cell at the sheriff’s department at approximately 9:30.
John Engel, a 54-year-old inmate from Harrison, had been found dead in the jail cell.
Police say he died from what appeared to be a self inflicted injury.
Engel was in jail for criminal sexual conduct charges and had been recently sentenced to 25 to 50-years in prison.
The investigation has been turned over to the Michigan State Police.