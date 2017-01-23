Police Arrest Man They Say is Connected to Break-Ins at The Beat Lab in 2016

Police arrested a man they say is connected to the break-ins at two Garfield Township businesses.

The arrest stems from the investigation into the break-ins at the Beat Lab and Advanced Mapping Technology in 2016.

Police say their investigation led them to the execution of a search warrant at the home of Brian Donavon Meade, a 37-year-old Traverse City man.

Electronics and other evidence were recovered from the search warrant at his home on East 16th Street in Traverse City.

Meade is facing charges of receiving and concealing stolen property worth over $1,000, possession of burglary tools, and being a habitual offender.

Detectives are continuing to look into other business break-ins that may be related, as well as attempting to locate additional suspects and evidence.