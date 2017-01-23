Four Arrested in Traverse City Drug Bust

Following an anonymous tip, police in Grand Traverse County arrested four people on narcotics charges.

The Traverse Narcotics Teams say they got a tip that a known narcotics dealer was in the Traverse City area on Thursday.

TNT identified two locations where the suspect was allegedly selling drugs.

The locations were 813 Hannah Street and 2001 Chippewa Street in Traverse City.

Detectives watched frequent traffic from these locations, which sometimes went directly from one location to the other.

Police searched both locations Thursday night. During the searches police say they seized substantial amounts of heroin, approximately $1600 in cash, which is thought to be from the drug sales, and numerous uncapped syringes.

Police arrested four people, a 55-year-old man from Detroit, a 48-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man from Traverse City, and a 40-year-old man from Kalkaska, on various narcotics charges.

TNT says they are continuing to investigate and expect to make more arrests in the case.