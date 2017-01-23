Police Arrest Cheboygan County Man After Standoff

Police in Cheboygan County were called to a barricaded gunman who had allegedly fired rounds inside a home.

It happened on Saturday shortly after 1pm on Fourth Street in the Village of Wolverine.

Police were told that a 50-year-old man who had fired rounds inside and outside the home he was staying at.

Other people inside the home were able to escape.

Law enforcement arrived and cordoned off the area to contain the subject who was still in the home.

According to police, the man came out of the home with a shotgun and said he wanted to take his own life.

At that point Detective Lieutenant Michael Brege with the Sheriff’s Department started negotiating with the man.

They talked for almost an hour and the man eventually was taken into custody.

The incident has been turned over to the Cheboygan County Prosecutor for review.