Person Of The Week: Mary Crisenbery

This weeks person of the week is a woman that’s bringing new expertise to the Wexford area.

Mary Crisenbery is the new Aquatics Director at the Wexford YMCA.

While there Mary will be helping organize many groups and swimming classes as well as the YMCA Cadillac swim team.

Mary also stated she is very thankful for the opportunity to work with the YMCA and looks forward to being a part of the community.

For bringing her expertise into the community Mary Crienbery receives the title of this week’s Person of the Week.

