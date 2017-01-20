Communities Encouraged to Apply for Fluoridation Grants

Communities looking to replace their fluoridation equipment, or ones looking to install a system for the first time, are encouraged to apply for grants from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The grants are under the department’s Oral Health Program and are funded through a donation from Delta Dental of Michigan.

According to the MDHHS, fluoridation of a community water system is one of the most cost effective and efficient ways to reduce dental disease in a population.

Over 65 years of research on this topic has proven community water fluoridation to be safe and effective in improving the oral health of the community’s citizens.

For those municipal water systems wishing to initiate or update this practice in their communities, the Community Water Fluoridation Equipment Program is providing grants to assist with the cost of the purchase and installation of fluoridation equipment.

Up to ten local communities will be awarded project funds of up to $24,000 to support the purchase and installation of water fluoridation equipment.

Engineering costs, installation and labor costs and testing equipment are allowed.

Applications must be submitted electronically through the MI E-Grants program. For information or to apply, visit the MI E-Grants website and click the “About EGrAMS” link on the left panel to access the “Competitive Application Instructions” training manual.

The complete Request for Proposals document can be accessed on the MI E-Grants website in the ‘Current Grants’ section by clicking the “Public Health Administration” link and selecting the “FLRD-2017” grant program.