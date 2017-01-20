Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Fire Guns From Vehicle in Isabella County

Two men were arrested in in Isabella County after police say they were firing weapons from inside a vehicle.

It happened near the intersection of Shepherd and Weidman Road in Isabella County’s Denver Township.

Police were called to the report of suspects that were allegedly firing weapons from within a vehicle at that location.

Deputies responded and located a vehicle matching the description given in the report.

Two men were inside the vehicle, and police say they were intoxicated and in possession of two semi automatic rifles.

The two had loaded the weapons in the car and were firing the weapons into an open field.

Police say no one was around them at the time and there were no homes in the area in which the shots were fired.

Police recovered several empty bullet casings from the floor of the vehicle.

A 22-cailber rifle and a 7.62-caliber rifle were confiscated from the vehicle.

The men, 20-year-old Andrew Vasquez of Mt Pleasant and 18-year-old Rahman Muhammad of Detroit were arrested and charged on multiple weapons offense charges.