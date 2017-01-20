Clare County Man Accused of Having Inappropriate Relations with a Child Over the Course of Several Years

A Clare County man was arrested for allegedly having inappropriate relations with a child over a course of several years.

The investigation started earlier this month on January 9th when the Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of criminal sexual conduct involving a 16-year-old at a home on South Road in Surrey Township.

Detectives say a 40-year-old man was having inappropriate relations with the child for approximately the last three to four years.

On January 11th Detectives from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office arrested the Farwell man on unrelated warrants out of Bay and Gratiot County while also submitting the case to the county prosecutor for arrest warrants to be issued.

On January 18th, 40-year-old Jason Wilson was arrested on the Criminal Sexual Conduct warrants issued by the prosecutor’s office.

He faces charges of CSC 3rd Degree and 4th Degree and habitual offender 4th offense.

Wilson remains lodged in the Clare County Jail.