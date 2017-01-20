Manistee County Man Arrested on Criminal Sexual Conduct Charges

A Manistee County man has been arrested on charges of criminal sexual conduct.

According to the Manistee County Sheriff, deputies investigated a complaint of criminal sexual conduct that occurred at home in Maple Grove Township.

The female victim involved in the incident was a minor.

On January 19th deputies served a felony warrant on Gregory Bulerski, a 42-year-old man of Copemish.

He was arraigned on two counts of criminal sexual conduct, third degree.

If convicted Bulerski could face up to 15-years in prison for each count.

A probable cause hearing has been scheduled for February 8th.

Bulerski is currently lodged in the Manistee County Jail.