Manistee County Man Arrested on Criminal Sexual Conduct Charges
A Manistee County man has been arrested on charges of criminal sexual conduct.
According to the Manistee County Sheriff, deputies investigated a complaint of criminal sexual conduct that occurred at home in Maple Grove Township.
The female victim involved in the incident was a minor.
On January 19th deputies served a felony warrant on Gregory Bulerski, a 42-year-old man of Copemish.
He was arraigned on two counts of criminal sexual conduct, third degree.
If convicted Bulerski could face up to 15-years in prison for each count.
A probable cause hearing has been scheduled for February 8th.
Bulerski is currently lodged in the Manistee County Jail.