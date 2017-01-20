Grand Traverse Sheriff Says Three Children Charged with Numerous Thefts at Northern Estates Subdivision

And in Grand Traverse County —

The Sheriff’s Office say three juveniles have been charged with numerous thefts in Blair Township.

In September and October of last year, the sheriff’s office says they investigated numerous thefts from garages and vehicles in the Northern Estates Subdivision.

The Blair Township Community Police Officer has been conducting a thorough investigation since then.

Following this investigation the Prosecutor’s Office authorized charges on three juveniles.

A 12-year-old Blair Township boy faces three counts of home invasion, first degree.

A 14-year-old Blair Township boy faces three counts of home invasion and four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

And another 14-year-old Blair Township boy faces three counts of home invasion and four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle.