Police Make Arrests Following Multi-Agency Investigation into Dozens of Breaking and Enterings in Roscommon County

Police say they arrested two men following a multi-agency investigation into dozens of breaking and entering incidents in Roscommon County.

According to the MSP, over forty breaking and entering incidents occurred between September and November of 2016 in Southern Roscommon County.

Investigators from a joint investigative team recovered evidence while processing crime scenes which led to the development of a suspect.

The team subsequently obtained and executed a search warrant on a residence in Saginaw County. The search warrant resulted in the recovery of suspected stolen property, evidence, the arrest of a second suspect, and the location of a third person of interest.

One suspect, a 20-year-old Saginaw County man, is currently lodged in the Saginaw County Jail. A second suspect, a 62-year-old Saginaw County man, is currently lodged in the Roscommon County Jail.

Neither of these individuals have been arraigned at this time.

Investigators are following up on multiple investigative leads and pursuing additional persons of interest.

Additional arrests are anticipated in relation to this case.