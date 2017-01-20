Petoskey Man Pleads No Contest to Charges of Arson Connected to Boyne Highlands Resort Fire

A Petoskey Man was in court this morning, facing charges of arson connected with the fire at the Boyne Highlands Resort back in December.

David Soltysiak, a 31-year-old man from Petoskey, plead no contest to second degree arson and felony assault in connection with events that happened at the resort on December 11th. Soltysiak is accused of assaulting a Boyne Highlands Security Guard the same night as the fire.

Soltysiak waived his right to a preliminary exam and entered the no contest plea in exchange for the prosecutor not filing first degree arson charges.

A no contest plea means that the defendant accepts responsibility for the crime and his treated like a guilty plea, but doesn’t admit to the crime.

Twelve people were injured in the fire while over a hundred were evacuated.

Second degree arson carries a penalty of up to 20-years in prison and the felony assault carries a penalty of up to four years in prison.