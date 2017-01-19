Even Though Warmer Weather Is Melting Snow, GT Metro Fire Reminds Residents to Keep Hydrants Clear

Even though the January thaw there’s still snow on the ground and possible more to come as the winter continues.

One thing to keep in mind through all of this is to keep fire hydrants clear.

In a video from the Grand Traverse Metro Emergency Services Authority demonstrates, to help ensure that firefighters can access the hydrants in case of an emergency.

Sparky the Fire Dog shows how you should keep a path cleared to the hydrant, while also maintaining a three foot clearing around the hydrant.

This little extra time shoveling can save firefighters time when they respond to a call.

GT Metro also runs their adopt a hydrant program, more information on that can be found on their website, gtmetrofire.org.