Police Identify Men Accused of Committing Retail Fraud at Mount Pleasant Store

Police have identified the two men accused of taking items from the Mount Pleasant Walmart.

According to the sheriff’s office, two men were seen leaving the store with multiple items in a shopping cart that they had not paid for last Friday.

Store personnel watched them load the items in the trunk of a car.

One of the men saw the store personnel watching them and quickly closed the trunk. The men got into the car and took off, leaving several more items behind.

Police released surveillance photos of the men over the weekend for the public’s help in identifying the two.

Now police say the two men were Shawn Bierschbach, a 22-year-old man from Weidman who has been charged multiple offenses, including first degree retail fraud, larceny from a building, and lying to a police officer.

The other man, 29-year-old Jeremy Smith of Ionia, has also been charged with retail fraud, conspiracy to commit retail fraud, and conspiracy to commit stolen property, receiving and concealing.