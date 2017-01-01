Police Find Hundreds of Thousands of Skittles on Roadway

In some lighter news today —

Police in Wisconsin were surprised to find hundreds of thousands of Skittles spilled all over the roadway.

It happened in Dodge County, Wisconsin along the County Highway Tuesday night.

At the time deputies didn’t know who spilled the candy, or where they came from.

They did joke that it was difficult to “taste the rainbow” because they were all one color.

The following day police were able to determine where the skittles came from.

They were on the back of a flatbed truck in a large box, but it was raining at the time so the box became wet and gave way, spilling the candy all over the roadway.

The Skittles were on their way to a farm to be used for cattle feed. They didn’t make the cut for packaging from the company and instead of dumping the candy in a landfill, they were to be mixed with cattle feed.