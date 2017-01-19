Deadline for Filing Claim in Class Action Against National Milk Producers Federation in January 31st

The deadline to file a claim in the class action lawsuit against the National Milk Producers Federation is quickly approaching.

The National Milk Producers Federation, Dairy Farmers of America, Land O’Lakes, Dairylea Cooperative, and Agri-Mark were accused of conspiring to fix prices of certain dairy products.

Evidence presented alleged that dairy farmers participated in an alleged antitrust conspiracy with above companies by culling, or slaughtering dairy cows, to reduce production and maintain higher product prices.

The defendants in the case, the dairy Co-ops, deny the allegations, but chose to settle out of court.

And it’s this out of court settlement that you may be eligible for.

If you have purchased milk, or other milk products since 2003, you may be entitled to payment from the settlement.

More information on you can file your claim can be found here.