Police in Grand Traverse County Respond to Alleged Road Rage Incident

Police in Grand Traverse County are investigating a possible road rage incident where a driver allegedly fired a gun into the air.

It happened on Wednesday shortly before 2pm on Summit City Road near Sparling Road in Paradise Township.

According to the sheriff’s office – a caller reported a mid 2000’s white sedan that was all over the roadway, tailgating, and making rude hand gestures to other drivers.

The caller told police he turned around and was traveling in the opposite direction of the suspect’s vehicle when he saw the suspect pull a black handgun out of the window, point it into the air, and fire three shots.

The suspect was described as a white male in his 20’s.

The suspect’s vehicle was last seen eastbound on Sparling Road.

Deputies searched the area for additional witnesses, evidence of the weapon, and interviewed the caller.

Deputies likewise checked around the area of Kinglsey for a vehicle matching the description.

The sheriff’s office says they believe from the information they have that this was an isolated incident.

They are continuing to investigate and ask for any one with information about the incident to contact the sheriff’s office.