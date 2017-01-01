M-72 Closed for Nearly Two Hours on Wednesday Due to Three Vehicle Crash Involving Propane Truck

A propane truck was involved in a crash in Leelanau County yesterday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on M-72 near the intersection of South Cedar Road at approximately 7:30 Wednesday morning.

Crews were responding to a call of a crash that involved three vehicles and one of the vehicles was said to be a propane tanker.

On scene officers found the tanker rolled onto it’s side just west of the intersection.

Police say that a Chevy pickup driven by a 54-year-old man from Cedar was southbound on Cedar Road when he failed to yield to cross traffic on M-72.

He pulled across M-72, hitting the propane tank. The propane truck then flipped onto it’s side, sliding west on the road.

The third vehicle was damaged by flying debris from the crash.

M-72 was closed for approximately two hours while crews worked to right the propane truck.

No one was injured and the driver of the pickup was ticketed for failure to yield.