Crews Close Southbound US-131 Lane While Battling Truck Fire

Traffic was backed up along southbound US-131 in Wexford County Wednesday afternoon.

It happened near the Osceola County Line and Mile Marker 173 because of a truck fire.

Details are limited, but we know the crews were called to the fully engulfed truck fire.

At least one person was saying they were suffering from smoke inhalation.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was inside the truck or what caused the fire.

Crews were shutting down one lane of southbound US-131 has they battled the blaze.

Crews were on scene for about an hour fighting fire.

MI News 26 will continue to follow this story and will update as information is released by authorities.