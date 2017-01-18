2016 the Hottest Year on Record

NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, announced that 2016 marked three consecutive years of record warm temperatures across the globe.

With a boost from El Nino, 2016 began with a bang. For eight consecutive months, January to August, the globe experienced record warm heat. With this as a catalyst, the 2016 globally averaged surface temperature ended as the highest since record keeping began in 1880, according to scientists from NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information.

The average temperature across global land and ocean surfaces in 2016 was 58.69 degrees F or 1.69 degrees F above the 20th century average.

Since the start of the 21st century, the annual global temperature record has been broken five times in 2005, 2010, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

Despite the cooling influence of a weak La Nina in the latter part of the year, the year ended with the third warmest December on record for the globe.

In a separate analysis of global temperature data released at the same time, scientists from NASA also found 2016 to be the warmest year on record.