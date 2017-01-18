Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Suing Nation’s Largest Student Loan Servicer

And in Washington this week —

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is suing the nation’s largest servicer of both federal and private student loads.

According to the bureau, Navient, formerly part of Sallie Mae, has systematically and illegally failed borrowers at every stage of repayment.

They say Navient created obstacles for repayment by providing bad information, processed payments incorrectly, and failed to act when borrowers complained.

Through shortcuts and deception, the company also allegedly illegally cheated many struggling borrowers out of their rights to lower repayments, which caused them to pay much more than they had to for their loans.

Formerly part of Sallie Mae, Inc., Navient is the largest student loan servicer in the United States.

It services the loans of more than 12 million borrowers, including more than 6 million accounts under its contract with the Department of Education.

Altogether, the company services more than $300 billion in federal and private student loans.

The Bureau seeks to recover significant relief for the borrowers harmed by these illegal servicing failures.

Named in today’s lawsuit are Navient Corporation and two of its subsidiaries: Navient Solutions is a division responsible for loan servicing operations; Pioneer Credit Recovery specializes in the collection of defaulted student loans.