DNR Announces Search for Innovative Solutions to Prevent Spread of Asian Carp into Lake Michigan

Did you know invasive carp are only 10 miles from Lake Michigan?

According to the Michigan DNR, silver carp and bighead carp are within 10 miles of the three electric barriers built to prevent invasive carp from entering Lake Michigan through the Chicago Area Waterways System.

A 2015 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service study shows the potential for small fish to be trapped and carried by barges through the system and existing electric barriers.

These fish can grow to over 100 pounds. They jump out of the water to threaten boaters, out-compete native species for food, and can take over an entire river system.

If that happens in Michigan, it will affect the core of who we are as Michiganders and what we love about our great state.

The DNR says preventing further movement of silver and bighead carp is the best, most cost-effective way to protect the Great Lakes ecosystem and valuable recreational economies from these invasive species.

Governor Rick Snyder and the Michigan Legislature have authorized $1 million to launch a global search for innovative thinkers who can provide the best solutions to this looming crisis.

A global search will begin this year for new and innovative solutions to prevent invasive carp from entering the Great Lakes. Cash prizes will be awarded for one or more solutions submitted in the upcoming challenge.

Ideas at any stage of development will be accepted, from concepts with sound rationale to projects that are already in development or testing phases.

Anyone with an innovative idea is encouraged to apply.

More information is available here.