New Service Allows Michigan Residents to Add Emergency Contact Information to their Driver’s License

A new service from the Secretary of State will allow law enforcement to access emergency contact information attached to your driver’s license.

In the case of an emergency like an accident or illness – you may not be able to tell responders who your family is or who needs to be contacted.

Law enforcement can now access your contact information through the Secretary of State.

Starting on Wednesday you can go to the Michigan State website and enter emergency contact information that will be attached to your drivers license.

If you would like to have that information available to Law Enforcement you can go to this website to enter the name and phone number of a person you would like to have contacted in case of an emergency.