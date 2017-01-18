County Road Association Says January Thaw Has Some Communities Imposing Seasonal Load Limits

The January winter thaw has turned almost balmy in Michigan, which means that in many locations the county road agency will activate seasonal weight restrictions at least through the next week — that’s according to the County Road Association of Michigan .

Seasonal weight restrictions protect Michigan’s local roads from excess weight during periods when the roads are most vulnerable to damage. State law allows MDOT, counties and municipalities to reduce truck weights and speeds on roads that are not built to accommodate heavy truck traffic in such conditions.

During the weight restriction period, trucks traveling on posted/restricted roads must reduce speeds to 35 mph and carry lighter loads – a 25 percent reduction on concrete roads and 35 percent reduction on asphalt or gravel roads.

Roads are particularly vulnerable now, during late January, because the unseasonably warm temperatures have allowed the surface to thaw, causing water to puddle on and under the road – while the lower levels remain frozen. The now-spongy surface directly under the roadbed does not provide optimal support, making the roadbed very vulnerable to cracking under heavy loads.

Colder weather will soon return to Michigan and the weight restrictions will be lifted in most locations.

Seasonal weight restrictions are typically in force in Michigan in March and April, which will likely be the case again this year.