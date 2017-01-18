DNR Seeks Public Input for Future of Cheboygan State Park

The DNR is seeking public input on the development of a general management to guide the future of Cheboygan State Park.

The 1,300 acre state park, situated on the shores of Lake Huron and Duncan Bay 4 miles east of the city of Cheboygan, is located at the northern tip of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.

The park – which annually welcomes visitors from all over the state – features a swimming beach, carry-in boat launch and 7 miles of hiking, biking and ski trails.

It also is home to a range of lodging, including modern camping, tepees, rustic cabins on the lakeshore and a modern lodge.

The majority of the park is open to hunting and fishing opportunities available in Duncan Bay and Elliot Creek, which is a designated trout stream that flows through the park.

The park’s general management plan will define a long-range (10- to 20-year) planning and management strategy that will assist the DNR Parks and Recreation Division in meeting its responsibilities to protect and preserve the site’s natural and cultural resources, and provide access to land- and water-based public recreation and educational opportunities.

The public is invited to share their opinions and ideas for the draft plan through an online survey available through Feb. 15 at www.michigan.gov/cheboygan.