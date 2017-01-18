Local law enforcement and Firefighters/EMS are ready to do battle again for the 4th annual Guns N Hoses hockey game on Saturday, February 4th at 6:00 P.M. at the Center Ice Arena in Traverse City

Team Fire currently leads the series 2-1, with Team Police looking to even the series!

This event has grown each year, and it is now one of the largest hockey events hosted at Centre Ice Arena.

The upcoming game will benefit Sean McDonald, 34, of Traverse City. Sean has recently been diagnosed with non-small cell Stage 4 lung cancer.

Door will open and a silent auction begins at 6:00pm, pregame at 6:30pm, and the puck drops at 7:00pm.

Ticket information can be found at http://www.gtgunsnhoses.com/