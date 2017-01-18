Icy Conditions Delays Trash Pickup in Evart

The freezing rain across much of Michigan over the last few days has caused delays and cancellations across the region.

One such delay that many of us may not think about is what the icy roads means for our utility services, like trash pickup.

According to city officials for the City of Evart in Osceola County, they’ve been getting many calls regarding trash pickup in the city.

Republic Services are the company that picks up in the city limits and they told the city that due to the ice, pickup would be delayed by one day.

Trash pickup within the city limits will happen on Thursday, January 19th.