TNT Arrests Four in Kalkaska County During Drug Investigations

Four people were arrested in Kalkaska County last week in connection with several ongoing drug investigations.

On January 12th, officers from the Traverse Narcotics Team received an anonymous tip that two men and a woman were transporting narcotics from Detroit into the Kalkaska area.

TNT, in cooperation with local law enforcement, located and intercepted the suspect’s vehicle in Kalkaska County.

According to police, officers seized substantial heroin and crack cocaine.

A 25-year-old man from Kalkaska and a 21-year-old man from Detroit were arrested on several narcotics charges.

And on January 13th, as part of another ongoing investigation, TNT executed a search warrant at a hotel in Kalkaska.

Police say they seized powder cocaine, digital scales, and packaging materials.

A 22-year-old man from Detroit was arrested on narcotics charges and a 31-year-old from Mancelona was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

Police are continuing to investigate each incident.