Southbound US-131 Lane Closed Near Wexford County Line for Truck Fire

A pickup truck fire on US-131 has crews shutting down lanes along the expressway.

Details are limited at this time, but there is a fully engulfed pickup truck along southbound US-131 near the county line in Wexford County.

Due to the fire, crews are shutting down one lane of the expressway as crews battle the blaze.

At least one person was being treated for smoke inhalation.

MI News 26 has a crew enroute and will update with more online and on air.