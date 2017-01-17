GM Pledges Additional $1 Billion in U.S. Manufacturing Operations

GM announced on Tuesday that they plan to invest an additional $1 billion is U.S. manufacturing operations.

According to GM, the new investments cover multiple new vehicle, advanced technology and component projects.

A combination of 1,500 new and retained jobs are tied to the new investments.

While the company says details of the individual projects will be announced throughout the year, they did say they are looking to move axle production of their full size pickup trucks from Mexico to Michigan, creating an estimated 450 jobs.

According to GM, one of their suppliers has also committed to moving production of parts for the pickups to Michigan, creating another 100 supplier jobs.