Schools Encouraged to Apply for Healthy Schools Wellness Award

Michigan Schools that promote healthy, active, tobacco free lifestyles are encouraged to apply for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services 2017 School Wellness Award.

The department’s director says that the healthy environments help students achieve their academic potential and support the development of life-long healthy habits.

The Michigan School Wellness Award encourages schools to establish School Health Teams, complete the Healthy School Action Tools and implementing sustainable policy and environmental changes to create healthier schools. The deadline for schools to submit applications is midnight April 19.

The application and additional information about the award is at http://swa.mihealthtools.org.