Freezing Rain Monday Leads to Several Accidents and Slide Offs in Northern Michigan

With the freezing rain that moved through the area Monday night, emergency crews were reporting many accidents and slide offs across the region.

One such accident was in Cheboygan County Tuesday morning.

It happened on southbound I-75 near Webb Road in Cheboygan County’s Nunda Township near 8am.

According to the sheriff’s office, this Dodge pickup, driven by 40-year-old Kimberley Keene from Gaylord, lost control on the icy roads, entered into the median, and rolled over.

She had minor injuries and sought her own treatment.

Police say she was wearing her seatbelt and alcohol is not considered a factor.

Sheriff Clarmont said that besides the rollover, crews were also called to two vehicles earlier in the morning that had slid into the ditch, but they were able to get towed out on their own.

He also says the stretch of I-75 between Indian River and Wolverine got his the worst, and MSP and Tuscarora Township also handled accidents in that area.

Sheriff Clarmont urges drivers to slow down and take their time with the winter driving conditions.