Police Say They ID Retail Fraud Suspects in Isabella County

We have an update to the retail fraud case out of Isabella County.

Police now say that they’ve identified the men seen in the photos.

On Monday the Isabella County Sheriff had asked for the public’s help in identifying two men who allegedly stole several items from the Walmart store located just south of Mount Pleasant in Union Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, two men were seen leaving the store with multiple items in a shopping cart that they had not paid for.

Store personnel watched them load the items in the trunk of a black or dark green Pontiac Grand Prix.

One of the men saw the store personnel watching them and quickly closed the trunk. The men got into the car and took off, leaving several items in the cart.

Police say the tips form the public led them to the identities of both men and that the investigation is ongoing. Reports are being filed with the county prosecutor requesting warrants for retail fraud.

According to Sheriff Michael Mann, the items that could be seen in the cart and that were left behind were worth about $200, but at this time they have no idea how many more items were taken from the store.