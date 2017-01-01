Police Identify Suspects From Alleged Armed Robbery in Harrison

Police have released the names of the two people connected to the alleged armed robbery in Clare County Monday morning.

Around 3:30 Monday morning Clare County Dispatch got a call from the clerk on duty at the Sunrise Gas Station in Harrison near 3:30 saying that she’d just been robbed at gunpoint.

She told the dispatcher that she thought it was a male suspect and that he had made off with an unknown amount of money from the register.

A deputy saw what he thought was the suspect’s vehicle heading west out of Harrison on M-61 a short time later.

Police say there were a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, both from Saginaw, in the vehicle. They were taken to the Clare County Jail on charges related to the incident.

Police recovered cash and two guns from the vehicle.

On Tuesday the two were arraigned in the 80th District Court.

The 19-year-old man, Rodney Milton, faces charges including armed robbery, felony firearm, fleeing a police officer, and habitual offender.

Kayla Young, the 18-year-old woman with Milton, faces charges of aiding and abetting a robbery, loaded weapons in a vehicle, and possession of marijuana.

Both remain lodged in the Clare County Jail.