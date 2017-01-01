Police Ask for Help in Identifying Retail Fraud Suspects

And police in Isabella County are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a retail fraud case.

It happened at the Walmart store located just south of Mount Pleasant in Union Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, two men were seen leaving the store with multiple items in a shopping cart that they had not paid for.

Store personnel watched them load the items in the trunk of a black or dark green Pontiac Grand Prix.

One of the men saw the store personnel watching them and quickly closed the trunk. The men got into the car and took off, leaving several items in the cart.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is looking for anyone with information about the incident or who can identify the two men seen in the photos.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Dispatch at 989 773 1000.