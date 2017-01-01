Last Man to Walk on Moon, Astronaut Gene Cernan, Dies

The last man to walk on the Moon, astronaut Gene Cernan, has died.

Captain Gene Cernan was born in Chicago in 1934. He enlisted in the Navy through the ROTC program while in college at Purdue.

While in the Navy Cernan logged thousands of hours as a Naval Aviator.

He was selected by NASA in 1963 in the third group of astronauts in the Gemini program and later Apollo program.

His first trip to space was in 1966 onboard the Gemini IX(9) mission. A 3-day flight, Cernan and command pilot Tom Stafford practiced docking in space and Cernan became the second American to walk in space when he performed a two hour space walk.

His second flight was the Apollo 10 mission, which served as a full test of the lunar program. Cernan was the lunar module pilot for the flight, which entered into lunar orbit and went with 8 miles of the lunar service, which involved all but the final few minutes of the actual moon landing.

Cernan would serve as the spacecraft commander of Apollo 17, the last scheduled manned mission to the moon in 1972.

He was one of only two men to have flown to the moon twice, and was the last man to leave footprints on the lunar surface.

According to his family he passed away on Monday following ongoing health issues. He was 82.