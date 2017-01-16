Ringling Bros. And Barnum and Bailey Circus To Shut Down at the End of the Season

After thousands of shows over the last century and a half, “The Greatest Show On Earth” is coming to a close.

Kenneth Feld, the current chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment, the producers of the Ringling Bros and Barnum and Bailey circus announced that this final season will be the circus’s last.

Saying that ticket sales have been declining over time, but after the company phased the elephants out of the show, they saw an even more dramatic drop.

This, coupled with high operating costs, says Feld, made the circus and unsustainable business.

There has been two touring circus’s and each will hold their final shows later this year.

But before the end, the circus will perform another 30 shows on the road before the final shows in May.