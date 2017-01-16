Woman Arrested for Allegedly Allowing 14-year-old to Drive While She Drank Alcohol in Backseat

A woman was arrested in Mason County after police say she let a 14-year-old drive because she was too drunk to drive.

It happened on Saturday shortly after 6pm when deputies were called to a report of a rollover crash on Gibson Road near US-10 in Branch Township.

The report said there were no injuries in the crash.

Police say that a 14-year-old had driven the vehicle out of concern that the owner was too drunk to drive.

The owner, a 46-year-old woman from Fountain, was reportedly drinking alcohol while riding in the backseat when the crash took place.

She was arrested at the scene and police are requesting warrants.