Police Investigate Possible Hit and Run Snowmobile Crash in Wexford County

Police are investigating a possible hit and run snowmobile accident that happened early this morning.

It happened on East 24 Road near 37 1/2 Road in Wexford County’s Cedar Creek Township shortly after 1 in the morning.

Police were called to the report a snowmobile injury accident at that location.

But when they arrived a witness told deputies that the driver had already left the scene.

The investigation found that the he had left without seeking medical attention or reporting the accident.

Police are not sure if alcohol was a factor in the incident.

The accident remains under investigation and police say a report will be filed with the county prosecutor when it’s completed to seek the appropriate charges.