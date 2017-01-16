Snowmobile Driver Injured in Crash

A Mesick man was taken to the hospital following a snowmobile crash over the weekend.

It happened on Saturday near North 15 Road and West 28 1/2 Road near 9:30 at night in Wexford County’s Boon Township.

That’s where police say a snowmobile driven by a 57-year-old man from Mesick failed to navigate around a curve in the road.

The sled crashed into the shoulder of the road, ejecting the rider.

The driver was injured and was taken to Munson in Traverse City for treatment. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.