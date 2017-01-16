Downstate Woman Dies in Sledding Accident at Boyne Mountain Resort

A downstate woman died over the weekend from injuries she sustained while sledding at the Boyne Mountain Resort in Charlevoix County.

It happened at approximately 2:47 in the morning according to Charlevoix County Sheriff Chuck Vondra.

The victim was staying at a private residence at the resort when a group of people went out on the ski slopes to go sledding.

The victim, 20-year-old Sally Ottenhoff, from Grosse Pointe Park was sledding down the hill when she either fell or jumped off the sled and hit a building at high speeds.

People who found her helped carry her to an area near the Civic Center where she received treatment from EMS crews.

Ottenhoff was taken to McLaren Northern Michigan for treatment where she later died.

Vondra told MI News 26 that the sheriff’s office is investigating the incident, but they are treating it has an accident.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the accident.

Boyne Mountain President/General Manager Ed Grice issued a statement on Monday saying that they are deeply saddened by the accident.

Boyne Mountain Resort does not authorize the use of sledding equipment on trails intended for skiing and snowboarding at any time.